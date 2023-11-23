Russia halts offensive operations on 3 fronts, but continues assaults near Avdiivka – General Staff report

23 NOVEMBER 2023

Over the course of the past day, Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman, Zaporizhzhia and Shakhtarsk fronts, but continued assaults on the Avdiivka front. A total of 52 clashes between Ukrainian and Russian forces occurred on Thursday, 23 November.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 23 November

Quote: “The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains challenging.”

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts. There is no evidence that Russia is forming new offensive units there, but units of the Belarusian Armed Forces continue to carry out operations in areas near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russia continues to maintain its forces near the Ukrainian border on the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts and is conducting sabotage and reconnaissance operations, shelling Ukrainian settlements from Russian territory, and amassing mines and other defensive constructions along the Ukrainian border. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Kostobobry (Chernihiv Oblast) and Oleksandriia (Sumy Oblast). Around 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Khrinivka (Chernihiv Oblast); Stepok, Mezenivka, Turia and Basivka (Sumy Oblast); and Hraniv, Bochkove and Vovchansk (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted aircraft-supported offensive operations near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling two Russian assaults. Russian aircraft struck areas near Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka and Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast). Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces did not undertake offensive operations on the Lyman front. They deployed aircraft to attack areas near the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). They also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 15 Ukrainian settlements, including Nevske and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Torske, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful assault operations near Klishchiivka and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 10 Russian assaults. The Russians also conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Toretsk (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Supported by their aircraft, Russian forces carried out several unsuccessful offensive operations near Avdiivka, Novokalynove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, with Ukrainian forces repelling 18 Russian assaults. Russian forces carried out six airstrikes near Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces also deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 20 civilian settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Marinka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful aircraft-supported offensive operations near Marinka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), with Ukrainian forces repelling 11 Russian assaults. Around 10 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka, came under Russian fire.

Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front but carried out airstrikes near Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Russian forces made no attempts to advance on the Zaporizhzhia front. Over 15 civilian settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces shelled Kherson and Antonivka (Kherson Oblast) and Dmytrivka and Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast).

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to pursue the offensive on the Melitopol front and to carry out offensive operations on the Bakhmut front. They are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the Russian forces and wearing them out all along the frontline.

Ukrainian forces are also continuing to hold positions on the (largely Russian-controlled) left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and are continuing to strike Russian positions.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out 11 airstrikes on clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, a Russian command post, an air defence system and four artillery systems.

