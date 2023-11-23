Roman Sheremeta

Nov 23, 2023

Over the past 10 weeks, Ukraine has shot down 79% of russian attack drones.

Today, tomorrow and always we will say words of gratitude to everyone who stands with us in this difficult and historic time. We will never forget it. Thank you and have a Happy Thanksgiving!

At least 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers died defending Ukraine.

This is based on the data collected by the members of a group called “Memorial Book of Those Who Fell for Ukraine.” They have processed virtually all data available from open sources regarding the Ukrainian soldiers who died since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Several comments:

1) The Russian propaganda has been exaggerating Ukrainian losses sometimes by the magnitude of x10.

2) Ukrainian government has been reluctant to disclose the number of the fallen heroes until the end of the war.

3) The real Ukrainian losses are probably higher than 30,000, but they are definitely much lower than the 300,000 circulated by the russian propaganda.

4) Even 30,000 lost lives is a horrific price paid by Ukrainians. These are not numbers, but fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, teachers, musicians, engineers, and just amazing Ukrainian people.

Source: https://lnkd.in/etczCKgM

A Ukrainian soldier plays the song Nothing Else Matters by Metallica on bandura. Bandura is a national Ukrainian instrument. During the 19th century, when Ukraine was under the russian occupation, russians massively exterminated those who played bandora. Today, Ukrainian soldiers will not allow the history to repeat.

📸 Watch this video on Facebook https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0chfWSXdfDmdhzP1jmZKqAazXpA14pnUQnT2usynzKh2VCEzLwPtC4k3qTW5xxRBdl&id=583997548&mibextid=IFRr12

Nicholas Winton helped hundreds of Jewish children escape from Nazi occupation during the Holocaust.

In 1988, the BBC managed to track down 80 of these individuals and invited them to the show. While sitting in a TV audience, Winton suddenly found himself surrounded by the children he had rescued, now adults.

One of the children Winton saved was Leslie Brent. He became a doctor and went on to become one of the world’s top immunologists who pioneered organ transplants. Millions of people are alive today because of the kindness of one man.

Today, we are reliving the Holocaust, this time against Ukrainian people. And everyone who has taken an active stand in helping Ukraine is our day Nicholas Winton.

