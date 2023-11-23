Putin’s double arrived at the CSTO summit in Minsk: the network indicated the details (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk15:26, 23.11.23

Putin was without his “special suitcase” and did not keep his distance.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Minsk to take part in the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a video of the Russian dictator leaving the plane was published by Russian media. At the same time, commentators on the Internet point out several strange moments in the video and from this they conclude that instead of the Russian president, his double arrived in Minsk.

So, in their opinion, Putin’s main double, who was popularly nicknamed “Vasilich,” arrived in Minsk. This “fake” Putin behaves too lively, and also – completely uncharacteristically for a Russian president – does not keep his distance and shakes everyone’s hands.

In addition, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko did not even arrive at the airport to meet Putin. In addition, there was no security guard with a special suitcase next to Putin, who allegedly constantly accompanies him at important events.

According to Russian media, the presidents of Kazakhstan – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan – Sadir Japarov, and Tajikistan – Emomali Rahmon – are also gathering for the session of the CSTO Council. The guests will be received by the President of Belarus, which will chair the CSTO in 2023, Alexander Lukashenko.

At the same time, representatives of Armenia did not come to the meeting. Previously, they asked to remove the issue of assistance to their republic from the agenda.

Putin’s doubles – what is known

As noted by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, Russian President Vladimir Putin uses at least three doubles . To make them look more like the head of the Kremlin, they underwent plastic surgery.

The media have already written more than once that a double is sent to various events instead of the real Russian dictator , and Putin himself is allegedly holed up in a bunker.

