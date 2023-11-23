Offensive On Melitopol: Ukrainian General Reports Success Of AFU

And revealed the losses of the enemy.

23.11.2023

The Ukrainian military continue to inflict heavy losses to the Russian occupants in the Tavria direction. Over the past 24 hours the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 700 enemy fighters and 51 units of military hardware.

This is reported by the commander of the operational-strategic grouping of troops “Tavria” Oleksandr Tarnavsky on Telegram.

“The losses of the enemy in manpower and armoured vehicles are growing – 8 tanks were destroyed, and total losses in manpower – more than 700 people,” said Tarnavsky.

The enemy carried out 11 airstrikes, conducted 56 military clashes and fired 973 artillery shells in the Tavria operational direction.

Ukrainian defenders showed resilience in holding their defences near Avdiivka. At the same time, the offensive operation continues in the Melitopol direction. The total losses of the enemy for the day are 706 people. Ukrainian fighters also destroyed 51 units of military hardware of the Russian forces.

“In particular, 8 tanks, 13 BBMs, 8 artillery systems, 2 air defence vehicles, 15 UAVs, 5 cars. Also, 2 ammunition depots and 4 important enemy facilities were destroyed. Another 44 units of enemy hardware were damaged. In addition, 2 ammunition depots and 4 important enemy facilities were destroyed,” General Oleksandr Tarnavsky summarised.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/23/572692/

Like this: Like Loading...