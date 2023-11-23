Robin Horsfall

Nov 23, 2023

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, many advisors told President Zelensky to leave Ukraine and form a government in exile while it was still possible to travel. His reply was ‘I need ammunition, not a ride!’

The reply still holds as much meaning now as it did then. Ukraine can only win with the financial and manufacturing support or the western allies. If we will not supply troops then we must supply everything else. It is encouraging to see David Cameron go to Ukraine first after becoming the UK Foreign Minister and even more so, US Secretary of Defence, Lloyd Austin back in Ukraine promising more funds and continued military support. Likewise Germany has doubled its commitment.

A few European countries have forgotten that their democratic governments are still in their infancy having only recently (from my perspective) won their freedom from Russian oppression. They either procrastinate or openly prevent European support to Ukraine. Some of this might be excused on the grounds of being reliant on Russian oil and gas for the coming winter but Europe has stockpiled its fuel and is well set for even the coldest of winters.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has halted all military aid to his direct neighbour in an manner that reeks to high heaven of cowardice or self interest. The last time Russia had an interest in his country it was called Czechoslovakia. In 1968 Russia invaded, replaced its government and held it by the throat for a further twenty-one years until poet and political dissident Vaclav Havel become the first democratically elected President.

Even worse, is the behaviour of Hungarian leader Victor Orban who is doing all he can to prevent European military support by threatening to use his EU veto. His nation was conquered by the Russians in 1945 and then crushed again in 1956, when his people demanded freedom from Soviet rule. Hungary is a nation that knows the price of freedom more than most. How quickly they forget.

Orban is not simply reducing his own country’s support for Ukraine he is actively preventing Europe from providing support as a united block. Why should Ukraine be denied the same freedom that his nation holds so dear?

Ukraine needs ammunition, Ukraine still needs the full support of the free world. The ‘free world’, especially in Eastern Europe need to remember the enormous sacrifices that their grandparents made to obtain that freedom.

Slava Ukraini!

Robin Horsfall

Picture: Hungarian uprising 1956 :

Comment from Tony Sztyupuljac:

A powerful read and focus from Robin 🇬🇧, as ever, and with our thanks.

