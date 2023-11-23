November 23, 2023 scradge1 Geert Wilders: the Dutch far-right figurehead sending a chill across Europe https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/nov/22/geert-wilders-profile-netherlands-elections-far-right Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
One comment
“In Kyiv, which has faced growing western war fatigue, the results will be met with worry. Like other far-right leaders on the continent, Wilders has praised Vladimir Putin’s rule, rallying against what he has described as “hysterical Russophobia” in Europe.
Four years after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula, Wilders travelled to Moscow and met senior Russian officials in the Duma, a trip that was fiercely condemned by relatives of Dutch victims of the shooting-down of flight MH17, who blamed him for ignoring Moscow’s part in the disaster.”
Wilders is a long-standing putler-rimming asshole. Yet another brain dead imbecile who speaks out against izlamonazi freaks but praises the devils who sponsor the worst ones.
If this scrote does get hold of power, Ukraine will lose another valuable ally.
There is no doubt whatsoever that the kremkrappers worked to get this pile of putinoid shit elected.