Another large camp: a new place will be created in Ukraine to hold Russian prisoners of war

Tanya Polyakovskaya21:06, 23.11.23

All places of detention of prisoners of war are created and operate in accordance with the norms of international law and the Geneva Conventions.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Andrey Yusov, says that a new place will be created in Ukraine to hold Russian prisoners of war ; it will be another large camp.

He said this in an interview that was shown on the telethon , answering a question about Russian prisoners of war and the alleged fact that the places for their detention in Ukraine are overcrowded.

“There has long been a need to create a new camp for holding Russian prisoners of war, work is underway on this, there will be news soon. As for the location, this time it will be a different place. But we will not give any further specifics. There will be another large camp,” – Yusov said.

He emphasized that all these places of detention are created and operate in accordance with international law and the Geneva Conventions. Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross have access to them.

“Ukraine is not Russia. We show that no matter how much we hate our enemies, there is international law, there is human dignity, Ukrainians definitely have it. And we treat our enemies as required by international law. And we demand that they do so and the so-called Russian Federation,” the intelligence official noted.

In addition, when asked about “re-education,” in particular teaching Russian prisoners of war a crash course in the history of Ukraine, Yusov noted that this is a matter of “unzombifying people who are affected by racist propaganda.”

“Work is underway in this direction. In order for prisoners of war to have an objective perception of the true causes of this genocidal war, who is really to blame for this war, what terrible war crimes they entailed and inflicted on our people. Of course, they should know information about this,” – he said.

The representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate added that this information is conveyed to prisoners of war on a voluntary basis.

Captured Russian occupiers – details

Earlier, The Times talked about the life of captured Russian occupiers and how Ukraine is “re-educating” them. It is noted that after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one of the former penal colonies in western Ukraine turned into the Central and so far the only camp for captured occupiers. Here the prisoners of war would wait to be sent home, either in a prisoner exchange or at the end of the war.

The speaker of the Ukrainian coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, Petro Yatsenko, noted that about a third of all prisoners of war in the camp are former convicts recruited by the army into the Storm-Z penal units.

Some former convicts tried to introduce a “criminal order” into the camp, based on the deep traditions of the Russian prison hierarchy.

