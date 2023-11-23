10 settlements in Moscow Oblast suffer power outage due to explosion at substation

23 NOVEMBER 2023

An explosion and a fire occurred at a local electric substation in the city of Lytkarino near Moscow on the night of 22-23 November, causing power outages in over 10 settlements.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Baza and Astra

Details: Local residents said they noticed a bright flash near the substation at around 01:00, then the light disappeared in the entire district, and a small fire started at the place of the flash.

Early reports indicate that over 10 settlements near Moscow were cut off from the power supply.

