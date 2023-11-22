“We need to think about how to stop the tragedy”: Putin started talking about peace negotiations with Ukraine

Marta Gichko19:46, 22.11.23

The dictator suddenly declared that Russia had never refused to talk about peace in Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin made a statement about negotiations with Ukraine.

During a speech at the G20 summit, the Russian president said that the Russian Federation allegedly “never refused peace negotiations with Ukraine.”

“By the way, Russia has never refused peace negotiations with Ukraine. It is not Russia, but Ukraine that has publicly announced that it is withdrawing from the negotiation process. Moreover, a decree (decree) of the head of state was signed, which prohibits such negotiations with Russia “, the dictator said, speaking via video link.

In addition, he called what was happening in Ukraine a “tragedy” and called for “looking for ways to end it as quickly as possible.”

