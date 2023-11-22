Ukrainian Commandos Hint at Kerch Bridge Attack in Daring New Video

The Artan unit, an elite unit formed in the first days of the full-scale invasion, has been involved in various daring operations – including securing Snake Island and Boyko Towers in the Black Sea.

A special unit of Ukraine’s intelligence sent a provocative message to the Kremlin, hinting at a strike on the Kerch Bridge – the key link connecting mainland Russia to Crimea.

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) posted a video of the Kerch Bridge on Tuesday – shot by someone standing not far from it.

“Crimean autumn wind and completely unnecessary construction. To be continued…” the HUR posts above the video.

The video shows a mobile phone with an image of the national flag of Ukraine, lying not far from the Kerch Strait Bridge, and a note reading “HUR Artan.”

Artan is an elite special forces unit that was formed in the first days of Russia’s Feb. 24, 2022, invasion and which participated in early battles around Kyiv – along with units like “Shaman” and “Kraken” has performed some of the most adventurous and unconventional operations. To name a few things:

Artan was one of the units that helped open the road to Klishchiivka, to create an escape route for Ukrainian forces being encircled by the Russians at Bakhmut.

It helped secure the return of the famous Black Sea outpost, Snake Island – the place where Ukrainian border guard Roman Hrybov told the Russian missiles cruiser Moskva, “Russian warship, go f**k yourself.”

It was also involved in regaining control of Boyko Towers – the gas and oil production platforms near the Crimean shores that had been Russian-occupied since 2014, and, like Snake Island, can potentially serve as bases, helipads, and sites for long-range missile systems.”

Based on the video, Artan now appears to be eyeing the Kerch Bridge, in a rather literal sense.

https://www.kyivpost.com/post/24494

Like this: Like Loading...