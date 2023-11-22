The Council has no doubt that the USA will approve money for weapons for Ukraine

NOVEMBER 22, 2023

Oleksandra Ustinova, head of the “Voice” faction in the Verkhovna Rada, has no doubt that the US Congress will approve funds for military support of Ukraine, albeit with a delay, but the preservation of budgetary aid is still in question.

She said this in an interview with “European Truth”.

“The situation now can be characterized as ‘not too much betrayal’. Because there will be money, but, unfortunately, it will be later than we expected,” Ustinova said.

According to her, it would be much worse to approve the proposals for a $11-12 billion aid package in September, because then the money would run out in February and new aid might not be approved in the midst of the election campaign.

“And now, despite the fact that we have a two-month delay, a $62 billion package has been put up for discussion, which is very good,” said the deputy.

According to her, senators and congressmen promise that immediately after Thanksgiving (that is, next week), the Senate will vote on this package, send it to the House of Representatives, and sometime before the middle of December they will vote.

At the same time, Ustinova expects that there will be amendments to the financing package, and “the key thing for us is that after these amendments, direct budget assistance is preserved.”

“Because there is generally no discussion about whether we need to give weapons to Ukraine. But there is a discussion about whether to continue direct infusions into the budget. But if it is not maintained, then we will have a very serious problem, because funds will have to be taken from the army and from procurement weapons,” said the deputy.

According to her, the Ukrainian side is now convincing congressmen and senators that the budget aid should remain for this year.

“We told them directly: if you want, delete humanitarian aid (the majority of which goes to neighboring countries anyway). Because it is critical for us to fight now and keep the budget, because in fact budget aid is also financing the war,” she said.

Earlier, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, assured that his department will continue to work for the approval of additional funding for Kyiv’s defense and other needs in the US Congress.

As you know, Joe Biden’s administration still has about five billion dollars from the budget approved by Congress last year for the provision of military aid from American reserves.

Biden is trying to convince the US Congress to support aid to both Ukraine and Israel and approve a new $106 billion aid package that includes more than $61 billion in funding for Ukraine.

Leaders of the US Congress hope to mobilize votes for additional military aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as to improve the immigration system, by Christmas.

https://www.eurointegration.com.ua/news/2023/11/22/7174103/

