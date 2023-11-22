Scholz Tells Putin To ‘End His Attack On Ukraine’

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on November 22 that he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to end Moscow’s war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops during the first Group of 20 video call Putin participated in since the conflict began.

“I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine’s territory, so that this war can finally end,” Scholz told journalists in Berlin.

Putin told the group that it was necessary to think about how to stop “the tragedy” of the war.

https://www.rferl.org/a/scholz-putin-end-ukraine-attack-g-20-russia/32695825.html

