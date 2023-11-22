Moscow’s forces in Ukraine have suffered 36,000 casualties in six weeks, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said at the Nov. 22 meeting of Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Umerov shared the figures to describe the scale of Russian losses that occurred since the last such meeting (also known as Ramstein format) six weeks ago.

He further stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed the Russian navy out of much of the Black Sea and are gradually restoring freedom of navigation in the region, despite lacking a conventional navy of their own.

Russia definitely does not plan to stop out of its own volition,” said Umerov.

“The only language that Moscow understands is the language of force. And we have learned this language well.”

He pointed out that western-provided weapons, including HIMARS rocket artillery, Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles, ATACMS missiles, and tanks like the Abrams, Challenger, and Leopard, have changed the dynamics on the battlefield.

“Our people are looking forward to the opportunity to return home, rebuild their houses, and reunite with their families,” he added.

The minister thanked Western countries for their daily efforts in supporting Ukraine.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russia-lost-36-000-troops-in-six-weeks-ukraine-s-defense-minister-50370499.html

