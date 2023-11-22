Reuters: Russians Suddenly Significantly Loosen Pressure On Avdiivka

The epicenter of the fighting suddenly shifted.

22.11.2023

Ukrainian officials reported a decrease in Russian military activity in the battle for Avdiivka, which is considered the gateway to the capital of the Donetsk region — occupied Donetsk.

This was reported by the Reuters news agency.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian military noted a decrease in the number of ground assaults and air strikes. Avdiivka, the population of which before the conflict was about 32,000, now has about 1,500 residents who have survived more than a month of Russian attacks.

“Russian occupation forces have reduced the number of ground and air attacks, although they are still violating the rules of war by shooting at medical teams and recovery vehicles,” Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Shtupun told the national television.

However, according to him, the occupiers do not abandon their plans to surround Avdiivka. Today, 8 attacks were repulsed.

Vitaliy Barabash, head of Avdiivka’s military administration, spoke of ongoing fighting in the industrial area of the city, where Ukrainian troops hold their positions and are constantly being attacked by drones.

The fighting for nearby Maryinka intensified. Russian reports rarely mention Avdiivka, focusing instead on settlements south of the city.

The Ukrainian military said there had also been an increase in Russian attacks on nearby Maryinka, a city control over which has been disputed for months.

Independent verification of these reports is difficult as the war in eastern Ukraine remains tense almost 21 months after Russia’s failed attempt to capture Kyiv, journalists add.

https://charter97.org/en/news/2023/11/22/572569/

Like this: Like Loading...