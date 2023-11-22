Putin ‘will call for general mobilisation in Russia after winning 2024 presidential elections’

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12774235/Putin-general-mobilisation-Russia-2024-presidential-elections.html
Thrown naked into a pit for defying Putin’s orders: Russian soldiers suffer brutal punishment until they pay £4,000 bribe if they refuse to embark on suicide missions against Ukrainian artillery
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12774813/Thrown-naked-pit-defying-Putins-orders-Russian-soldiers-suffer-brutal-punishment-pay-4-000-bribe-refuse-embark-suicide-missions-against-Ukrainian-artillery.html
4 comments
As renowned putlerologist Bill Browder remarked last year:
“He has no reverse gear. He will never stop. He has many terrible things planned.”
In that context, someone in power has to realise that this genocidal war can only be permitted to end one way : with the defeat of putler.
Already, Ukraine know that they must fight very hard; with the extremely limited resources that they have been given, up to at least the 2024 election.
If the unthinkable happens and a Russian agent is once more in the WH, then all bets are off.
If a pro-Ukraine Republican like Nikki Haley wins; which sadly seems unlikely at present, there will need to be a massive overhaul of policy so that it is formulated for total victory.
By this time next year, putler will have engineered his shithole to be on a total war footing, with up to 40% of the economy devoted to murdering Ukrainians and stealing their land.
It would be much more sensible right now to put allied boots on the ground and planes in the air.
You still think Trump is a russian agent? What for? Money? Obviously not. Fame? Nope. Ideology? Nope, he’s opposite. What then? Would a russian agent approve Javelins for Ukraine? Kick out diplomats? Extend sanctions on his boss? nope, nope, nope. But…somehow….he’s still a russian agent, lol…don’t tell the Secret Service!
Whether actual or defacto is irrelevant. The effect is the same.
In your opinion.