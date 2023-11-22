Over 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have undergone training abroad

21 NOVEMBER 2023

As of 21 November, more than 100,000 soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine have undergone training programmes in training centres in over 30 partner states.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, with reference to a briefing of Oleksandr Kyrylenko, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: “It would be impossible without the support and help of partner states. Thanks to joint efforts, an efficient training system for the Ukrainian soldiers was created, which significantly supports and enhances the capacities of all units of the Defence Forces in their resistance against Russia’s armed aggression. We are thankful for this support.”

Details: General Major Oleksii Taran, Head of the Chief Directorate of Doctrines and Training of the General Staff of Ukraine, noted that 32 partner states are involved in organisational training measures of the Ukrainian personnel abroad. These states participate in two auxiliary military missions for Ukraine: Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U) and EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM).

Taran stated that the current training system focuses on the four basic priorities:

basic military training of newly recruited soldiers, that is, civilians who must be trained to become fully skilled gunmen of infantry units within a relatively short time frame – 35 days;

professional training – first and foremost for operating foreign firearms and military equipment, as well as training of specialists of deficit professional occupations (combat medics, sappers, snipers, anti-tank systems operators etc.);

training of modern commanders, especially low-rank ones, i.e. squad, platoon and company commanders, as well as instructors who form the base of training staff for spreading advanced methods of training directly at the Ukrainian firing ranges;

collective training of units of different levels and staff for their efficient management, first and foremost for conducting offensive and assault actions.

