Orban threatens to ‘blow up’ EU policy towards Ukraine – Politico

In a letter to Charles Michel, the Hungarian leader demands a complete revision of the EU policy towards Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is threatening to block all EU aid to Ukraine, as well as the country’s future entry into the bloc. He demands that EU leaders reconsider the entire strategy of supporting Kyiv.

Politico writes that the Hungarian politician wrote a letter to the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, in which he argues that no decisions on financing Ukraine, opening negotiations on accession to the EU or further sanctions against Russia can be made until a “strategic discussion” in Brussels in mid-December.

He also asks why Europe should continue to support Ukraine at a time when the US, which provides the bulk of Kiev’s military aid, may be unable to continue funding due to partisan impasse over further support.

“The European Council must have a frank and open discussion about the feasibility of the EU’s strategic goals in Ukraine. Do we think these goals are realistically achievable? Is this strategy sustainable without reliable US support? Can we take continued US support for granted “How do we imagine the security architecture of Europe after the war,” the letter says.

At the same time, Orban noted that “the European Council is unable to take key decisions on proposed security guarantees or additional financial support for Ukraine, approve further strengthening of the EU sanctions regime or agree on the future of the enlargement process unless consensus is found on a strategy towards Ukraine.”

The situation around Hungary

Orban’s letter raises the stakes in the long-running standoff between Budapest and Brussels, which is delaying the release of 13 billion euros in EU funds to Hungary over concerns the country is flouting EU rule of law standards.

Without explicitly stating this, the letter suggests that Budapest could use its veto power to block the release of planned €50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

In addition, Orban is threatening to block the release of 500 million euros of planned military aid to Ukraine, as well as the start of formal negotiations on Kiev’s accession to the union, which leaders hoped to approve at the next European Council meeting on December 14 and 15.

According to one EU diplomat, Orban has blocked all decision-making regarding Ukraine as part of a strategy aimed at pressuring the European Commission to allocate 13 billion euros to Hungary.

According to the diplomat, if in other cases Budapest abstained from voting on key issues and allowed the EU to impose sanctions on Russia , then in this case “I don’t see that happening.”

“For Hungary this is not a question of neutrality,” the ambassador said. “It’s about leverage.”

Orban’s threat comes at a particularly sensitive moment for Ukraine, as Kiev’s military tries to defeat invading Russian forces, and just as US national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned that the “window” for US aid to Ukraine was closing .

As Hungary ratchets up tensions and threatens to disrupt the December summit of EU leaders, some countries are already considering ways to bypass Budapest and continue aid supplies to Kyiv.

One of these workarounds could be for EU countries to send financial assistance to Ukraine through bilateral agreements, rather than through EU structures such as the European Peace Fund, which would negate Budapest’s efforts.

However, this approach will not work when it comes to opening formal negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to the EU, since Hungary will have to participate in this process. In this regard, in order to preserve the unity of the EU, the diplomat said that there is no point in “freezing” Hungary for now.

In the event of a Hungarian veto, the EU may simply let things take their course and postpone key decisions on Ukrainian policy to the beginning of next year, since Kyiv will be on the brink of a budget abyss no earlier than March.

By postponing the decision to unfreeze EU funds for Budapest, the European Commission can turn the tide by tightening the financial screws for Budapest and forcing Ukraine to submit.

