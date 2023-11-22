Piotr Nidzelsky became one of Russia’s biggest investors in Crimea after Moscow annexed the peninsula in 2014. On Wednesday, police in Moscow arrested him on charges of large-scale fraud. The details of the case and the nature of the alleged crime are still unreported.

Nidzelsky, who served from 1994 until 2004 as a deputy energy minister in Russia’s federal government, will face up to a decade behind bars. In 2015, Nidzelsky’s Southern Energy Company acquired a majority stake in KrymTETs, Crimea’s largest conventional energy producer.

https://meduza.io/en/news/2023/11/23/one-of-russia-s-biggest-investors-in-crimea-is-arrested-in-moscow

Like this: Like Loading...