General Dmytro Marchenko

On 14.11.2023, appeared this story :

Ukrainian General: Ukrainian Forces Will Soon Take Kinburn Spit

Apparently there was another, more detailed interview with the General, conducted by the same journalist: Yanina Sokolova.

The General; a hero in Mykolaiv oblast, likes to keep a low profile. A cursory glance at the internet reveals that Mykolaiv oblast (or at least more than 90% of it) has remained orc-free due in a large part to his magnificent efforts.

The interview was picked up on by the kremtrolls and it has forced him to issue a statement on his FB page :

Dear Ukrainians, I contact you in connection with the manipulation that is spreading, including Russian propaganda, after my interview with Yanina Sokolovíj. Of course, everyone heard and saw what they wanted there, but I consider unacceptable short-length gossip and manipulative assumptions that spread on the network:

The video, which was spread in various Internet resources, is taken out of context and does not give a general understanding of the situation. There was no preliminary preparation, agreement of questions and material, everything was written live. And discuss political issues during an interview, I clearly refused. Whoever doubts it, I advise you to watch the whole interview and everything is explained and clear there! The question of the journalist concerned hypothetical ideas of the future peaceful life of Ukraine after victory. Until the war ends, the military is exclusively engaged in the war and analyze exclusively war events – our task is to fight the enemy. The information campaign initiated by Russian propaganda, as always aimed exclusively at destabilizing the situation in Ukraine and creating conflicts within Ukrainian society. This is standard hybrid warfare technology. Ukrainians do not have to help enemies in their attack of our unity. As a military I have always defended and defend, not only Ukrainian statehood, but also democratic values and freedom, including freedom of speech. Therefore answering the question I think and deem to be correct ( this is my personal opinion ) , evaluating positive scenarios for the future when our military can finally rest and do personal business. Please do not manipulate my statements, do not engage in discreditation of the Head of Committee V. Have a well deserved one! No one is running anywhere, no negotiating with anyone about anything and no rumors need to be spread. We are all focused exclusively on winning! I wish the public from this interview would hear what I had to say – we need to work together to win, not deal with shit and disrespecting each other! Only with joint efforts can we win!

Thank you all for your understanding! I continue to destroy the enemy in the South of our country! I really hope that we have enough wisdom to reject quarrels and misunderstandings and all together free our lands! Glory to Ukraine

Шановні Українці, звертаюся до Вас у звʼязку з маніпуляціями, які розганяються, в тому числі російською пропагандою, після мого інтерв’ю Янині Соколовій. Звісно, що кожен почув і побачив там те що хотів, але я вважаю неприпустимими недолугі плітки і маніпулятивні припущення, які розганяють в мережі:

Відео, яке розігнали в різноманітних інтернет-ресурсах, вирване з контексту і не дає загального розуміння ситуації. Попередньої підготовки, погодження питань і матеріалу не було, все писалося наживо. І обговорювати політичні питання, під час інтерв’ю, я чітко відмовився. Хто сумнівається у цьому, раджу подивитися усе інтерв’ю повністю і там все пояснено і зрозуміло! Запитання журналістки стосувалося гіпотетичних ідей майбутнього мирного життя України після перемоги. До завершення війни військові займаються виключно війною та аналізують виключно воєнні події – наша задача боротьба з ворогом. Інформаційна кампанія, ініційована російською пропагандою, як завжди спрямована виключно на дестабілізацію ситуації в Україні та створення конфліктів у середині українського суспільства. Це стандартна технологія гібридної війни. Українці не мають допомагати ворогам у їхній атаці нашої єдності. Як військовий я завжди захищав та захищаю, не лише українську державність, а й демократичні цінності та свободи, в тому числі, свободу слова. Тому відповів на питання, як думаю і вважаю правильним ( це моя особиста думка ) , оцінюючи позитивні сценарії майбутнього, коли наша армія нарешті зможе відпочивати та займатися особистими справами. Прошу не маніпулювати моїми висловлюваннями, не займатися дискредитацією Головкома В.Залужного! Ніхто нікуди не балотується, ні з ким ні про що не домовляється і не треба поширювати чутки. Ми всі зосереджені виключно на перемозі! Хотілось би, щоб суспільство з цього інтерв’ю почуло те, що я хотів донести – нам потрібно об’єднано працювати на перемогу, а не займатися срачами і зневагою один до одного! Тільки спільними зусиллями ми зможемо перемогти!

Усім дякую за порозуміння! Я і далі продовжую нищити ворога на Півдні нашої країни! Дуже сподіваюся що в нас вистачить мудрості відкинути сварки та не порозуміння і усім разом звільнити наші землі! Слава Україні

