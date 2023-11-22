France refuses to purchase ammunition for Ukraine exclusively in Europe, – Politico

Oleg Davygora20:39, 22.11.23

This is a marked departure from France’s traditional policy of favoring European arms and ammunition.

France is reconsidering its position regarding the purchase of ammunition for Ukraine exclusively in Europe.

With concerns growing that the EU may not meet its commitment to supply a million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, France is now open to the possibility of purchasing from foreign suppliers, but only if the EU fails to meet the March deadline, writes Politico .

