For services to the country: Putin pardoned a Satanist guilty of mass murder

Ekaterina Girnyk03:18, 22.11.23

In Russia, pardoned maniacs, rapists and Satanists who were demobilized after the war in Ukraine are being released , RosSMI writes .

Thus, for participation in the war in Ukraine, 33-year-old Satanist Nikolai Ogolobyak, who in 2010 was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the case of ritual murders of teenagers in Yaroslavl, was pardoned. A gang of Satanists, of which Ogolobyak was a member, killed three minor girls and one boy. The bodies of the victims were dismembered and used for occult rituals.

At the front, Ogolobyak fought as part of the Storm-Z prison detachments, was wounded and became disabled. Now he has returned home.

Also in Perm, Artem Buchin, who raped and killed a girl in 2022, was released. At the trial, the prosecutor asked for a life sentence for him, but Buchin eventually found himself free a year later, having fought as part of the Wagner PMC.

Also, two Kaluga murderers and rapists, Evgeny Tatarintsev and Vladislav Korobenkov, were released for their service in Wagner. Both took part in the murders along with their brothers. Both raped and killed girls they met on the street. As the media report, the mother of the victim killed by Korobenkov stopped receiving compensation money from the killer – and as a result, it turned out that he was pardoned by Putin.

Russian occupiers kill people after returning home

According to Russian media, since the beginning of the year as of October, Russian occupiers and mercenaries of paramilitary structures who attended the war against Ukraine and returned to the Russian Federation have killed at least 27 people. The Wagnerites are blamed for most of these incidents.

