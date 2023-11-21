US fears Iran could provide Russia with ballistic missiles for war against Ukraine

The United States fears that Iran is preparing to provide Russia with modern short-range ballistic missiles to wage war against Ukraine.

Source: John Kirby, the White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator, at a briefing, reports European Pravda, citing The Wall Street Journal

Details: The American side says Iran has already provided Russia with combat drones, guided bomb units and artillery shells.

Concerns about ballistic missiles increased after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited Tehran in September, where he was shown Iranian Ababil and Fateh-110 ballistic missiles.

“We are therefore concerned that Iran is considering providing Russia with ballistic missiles now for use in Ukraine,” a National Security Council spokesman said.

The White House also confirmed information to the WSJ about the intentions of the militants of the Wagner terrorist group to transfer the Pantsir-S1 air defence system to the Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah, which supports Iran.

Russia has become closer to Iran after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Among other things, Tehran has provided the Russian regime with thousands of kamikaze drones that kill Ukrainian civilians, as well as the technology to produce them. Since last year, there have been unconfirmed reports that Iran may have transferred ballistic missiles to Russia.

In October, in accordance with the agreements reached under the Iran nuclear deal, a UN Security Council resolution that imposed restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program was terminated.

Russia then said it would not support continued sanctions, unlike Western guarantors of the nuclear deal, potentially hinting at cooperation with Tehran on these technologies.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/21/7429777/

