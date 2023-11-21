The European Parliament agreed to open an office in Ukraine, – media

Veronica Prokhorenko21:54, 21.11.23

His activities will be focused on supporting the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to the European Parliament document.

The European Parliament agreed to open its office in Ukraine in order to support the activities of the current Ukrainian parliament .

Thus, the EU will satisfy the corresponding request of the highest authorities of Ukraine. This became known from a document from the Bureau of the European Parliament, which was obtained by Euractiv .

It is noted that European politicians made the corresponding decision on November 20. The activities of the European Parliament office will focus on facilitating administrative work between the EU and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. In particular, to connect the Ukrainian parliament with the “relevant committees” of the European Parliament.

It is noted that the corresponding offices to support political coordination are a common practice that the EU applies to member countries of the European Union.

Through such structures it is usually easier to communicate at the diplomatic level, organize joint events, maintain contact with local media, and the like, recalls SMI.

As evidenced by the Bureau’s “internal” document, such offices have already been opened outside the EU in New York, Addis Ababa and Jakarta.

The document explains that the need to create an appropriate office in Kyiv was directly emphasized by the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky. He recalled this on March 4 during the visit of the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola. At the end of April 2023, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk also spoke about this.

According to the document seen by Euractiv, the presence of the European Parliament office in Kyiv will ensure that European Parliament committees are “regularly informed about current issues and processes” not only in Ukraine, but also in “Eastern Partnership countries”.

