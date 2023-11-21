Russia suffered a fiasco at the main air show in the Middle East

Yuri Kobzar15:39, 21.11.23

The aggressor country was unable to conclude a single contract while other countries were actively selling their weapons.

For the first time, Russia was unable to conclude a single military export contract following the results of the largest aerospace exhibition in the Middle East, Dubai Airshow, which takes place every two years. According to the Moscow Times , Rosoboronexport did not report the signing of a single contract following the event held last week.

It is noted that the previous such exhibition, held in 2021, brought Russians contracts totaling $1.3 billion, and in 2017 Moscow boasted contracts worth $10 billion.

Officials of the Russian military-industrial complex admitted to journalists that they went to the Emirates with high hopes. They brought with them 250 types of weapons and equipment, including a heavy transport aircraft Il-76MD-90A (E), Su-35S fighters, Ka-32A11M, Mi-171A3 and Ansat helicopters, air-to-air missiles RVV- MD2 and RVV-BD, Kh-69 cruise missiles, S-350E Vityaz and Viking anti-aircraft missile systems.

Deputy General Director of Rostec Vladimir Artyakov assured potential buyers that Russian weapons are “one of the best in the world” and the best advertisement for them was the war in Ukraine.

It is noteworthy that even the organizers of the exhibition (the UAE is considered a fairly loyal country to Russia) were not lenient towards the Russian delegation. The Russian exposition was placed on the outskirts of the exhibition complex at the maximum distance from the world arms giants Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Airbus, which, by the way, were able to sign contracts totaling $67 billion following the exhibition.

Ukraine has created a drone "resistant" to electronic warfare. The new Backfire UAV has passed the Ministry of Defense commission and can soon prove itself at the front, says "digital" Minister Mikhail Fedorov.

Iran presented a modified Shahed-238 UAV. This drone is equipped with a jet engine, as well as "various radar guidance."

