Russia ordered Wagner to transfer air defense to Iran or Hezbollah – White House

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:49, 21.11.23

The US threatened sanctions.

According to US intelligence, the Russian private military company Wagner is preparing to transfer air defense assets to Hezbollah or Iran.

This was stated by the representative of the National Security Council of the States, John Kirby, writes CNN . According to him, the PMC received the corresponding instructions from the Russian government. “We will closely monitor whether Wagner provides military equipment to Hezbollah or Iran. We are ready to apply our anti-terrorism sanctions against Russian individuals or entities carrying out these destabilizing transfers,” he stressed.

The National Security Council speaker noted that Russia’s role in leading the transfer of the air defense system to Hezbollah reflects Moscow’s ongoing relationship with Iran and its arms proxies, which has only intensified since the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

In addition, Washington is concerned that Iran is preparing to provide Russia with ballistic missiles, which Iran demonstrated to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during his visit to Tehran.

