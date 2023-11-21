Pacifism kills if you are under attack

Volodymyr Kukharenko

That’s a plain truth, and you need to fight back. But somehow, when the fight starts, magically, these people from pink pony cartoon dimension come out and say “oh no, just stop fighting you both!”. It reminds me a story from my school years when a 14-y.o. pupil bullied a younger one, 13-y.o., and attacked him, but the younger victim turned out to have fighting skills, and broke the arm of the assaulter. Result? The winner got punished for “violence” by the school administration, no one cared that he was defending himself and that the school administration did nothing to prevent the accident.

Such people like to feel sorry for the victim, but when the victim turns out to have teeth and claws, the compassion may suddenly disappear. They’d prefer the victim to cry in despair but not fight in with resolution.

Anyone saying words like “both sides should stop fighting” is supporting the aggressor, because the losing aggressor may always say “ok, I stop fighting”, and turn everything upside down while the winning aggressor will just ignore your pacifism. If the victim gets stupid enough to listen to this pacifist’s call, guess what happens?

This is why Russia and Hamas are “ready for the negotiation” now, in order to have a break and attack when they are stronger again. And this is why they should be defeated without any conditions.

