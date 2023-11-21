Germany provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth €1.3 billion

21 November, 2023

Germany announces a new military aid package for Ukraine, estimated at €1.3 billion.

Suspilne reported on this.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius presented the aid package after talks with Rustem Umierov in Kyiv.

Militarnyi previously reported on an unannounced visit of Pistorius to Ukraine for discussions with government representatives.

The main topics of the conversation are the training of Ukrainian soldiers and military assistance to Kyiv. In addition to political talks, the visit agenda attending a Ukrainian military training center.

The new package includes four IRIS T-SLM air defense systems, 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition, and anti-tank mines.

IRIS-T air defense systems. September 2023. Photo credits: Diehl Defence

Pistorius added that the allocation of the new package signals that Germany is “steadfast and reliable” with Ukraine.

On November 14, Militarnyi reported that Germany had announced a large military aid package that included:

10 Leopard 1A5 tanks;

14 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206;

5 All Terrain Tracked Carrier Warthog Ambulances;

1,020 rounds of 155mm ammunition;

1 Wisent 1 mine clearing tanks;

10 Vector reconnaissance drones;

10 thousand safety glasses;

14 GO12 ground surveillance radars;

3 border protection vehicles;

4 8×8 HX81 truck tractor trains and 4 semi-trailers;

16 Zetros trucks;

13 MAN TGS trucks;

1.4 million rounds of firearm ammunition.

As previously reported, Germany plans to transfer two more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

German diplomat Martin Jäger, German Ambassador to Ukraine, announced this. He emphasized that three IRIS-T systems are currently deployed in Ukraine, and five are planned for the end of this year.

Leopard 1A5 tanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. September 2023. Photo credits: ArmyInform

In October 2023, Germany handed over the IRIS-T SLM air defense system to Ukraine.

It was also reported that Germany’s Diehl Defense plans to significantly increase the production of IRIS-T air defense systems and missiles for them.

