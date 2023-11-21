“Arrivals” in Crimea: a fire is possible at the Saki Thermal Power Plant (photo)

Veronica Prokhorenko20:16, 21.11.23

Residents of Yevpatoriya and Sak report loud explosions.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the Saki Thermal Power Plant (CHP), a plant that supplies heat to the entire city of Saki, may be on fire .

On the evening of November 21, local residents reported explosions shaking Yevpatoria and Saki. As evidence, the Crimean Wind monitoring group showed a photo of one of the eyewitnesses to the fire at the thermal power plant.

“Subscribers from Yevpatoria and Saki report loud explosions. And this, presumably, is the Saki thermal power plant on fire,” the project message says.

Let us note that the General Staff has not yet given official information on this matter.

Presumably, the Saki Thermal Power Plant is on fire in Crimea / photo Crimean Wind

