Lyudmila Zhernovskaya02:55, 20.11.23

Also on board was the head of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces.

At the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the spring of 2022, Poland was investigating a possible assassination attempt on the president and chief of the General Staff of the country’s Armed Forces.

Polish journalist Zbigniew Parafianowicz spoke about this in his book Polska na wojnie (“Poland at War”). On March 25, Andrzej Duda and General Raimund Andrzejczak flew to Rzeszow to meet with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden.

At some point, the new Boeing 737-800 NG had to make an emergency landing. Passengers claim they were “close to death” after a trim malfunction left pilots struggling with the controls. After landing, the delegation transferred to another plane.

Then the possibility of sabotage or attempted murder was considered as one of the probable reasons.

Tu-154 crash in Smolensk

Let us recall that on April 10, 2010, a Polish government plane crashed near the Russian Smolensk-Severny airfield. The delegation went to mourning events on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Katyn massacre.

There were 96 people on board. Then the President of Poland Lech Kaczynski and his wife, the country’s military command, politicians, as well as public and religious figures died.

