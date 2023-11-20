US Defence Secretary arrives in Kyiv: US will continue to stand with Ukraine

MONDAY, 20 NOVEMBER 2023, 09:43

Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, has arrived in Kyiv, stating that the USA will continue supporting Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Source: Austin on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: “I just arrived in Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian leaders. I’m here today to deliver an important message – the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine in their fight for freedom against Russia’s aggression, both now and into the future,” Austin said.

Concerns about the continuation of US military aid to Ukraine have grown recently as debate over the issue continues in Congress.

Background:

On 19 November, Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Rustem Umierov, his Ukrainian counterpart.

They discussed the plans concerning the next meeting of Ukraine’s Defence Contact Group (the Ramstein format), which is to be held in the format of a videoconference on 22 November.

