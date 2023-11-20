Ukraine’s Defence Forces strike Russians on eastern bank of Kherson Oblast – General Staff

19 NOVEMBER 2023

The Defence Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, launching attacks on the Russians.

Source: evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: “The Defence Forces are holding their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast and continue striking the Russians.”

Details: Within the last 24 hours, 45 combat clashes have occurred. The Russians launched 16 airstrikes and 41 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on settlements and the positions of the Ukrainian forces. The Russians also attacked critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine with the Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. Thanks to the Ukrainian crews’ efforts, 15 out of 20 Shahed drones have been destroyed. Civilians have been injured in Russian terrorist attacks. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there have been no significant changes in the operative situation.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna fronts over 20 settlements were attacked by the Russians from artillery and mortars, including Yanzhulivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda, and Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast; Khodyne, Holyshivske, Basivka, Myropilske, and Novodmytrivka in Sumy Oblast; Kozacha Lopan, Vovchansk, Bochkove, and Budarky in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians were conducting unsuccessful assault actions near the settlement of Synkivka, to the east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka in Kharkiv Oblast where the Defence Forces repelled seven attacks. An airstrike was launched near the settlement of Petropavlivka in Kharkiv Oblast. Over 10 settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast were under artillery and mortar fire launched by the Russians.

On the Lyman front, the Russians were not conducting any assault actions. Airstrikes were launched near the settlements of Serebrianka Forestry in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast. Nearly 10 settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast were attacked from artillery and mortars.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians were conducting assault actions near the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast where the Ukrainian forces repelled 11 attacks. Over 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars by the Russians, including Markove, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Niu-York in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions to the south of Novokalynove, to the east of Novobakhmutivka, Sievierne and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the Defence Forces repelled nine attacks. Artillery and mortar attacks were launched on over 15 settlements including Sukha Balka, Keramik, Tonenke, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, and Nevelske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russians were conducting unsuccessful assault actions near the settlements of Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast where the Defence Forces repelled 13 attacks. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka were under artillery and mortar attacks by the Russians.

On the Shakhtarsk front, the Russians conducted assault actions to the west of the settlement of Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast but to no avail. About 10 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, including Vodiane, Bohoyavlenka, Prechystivka, Blahodatne, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the Russians did not conduct any assault actions. Over 20 settlements were attacked from artillery and mortars, specifically Levadne, Malynivka, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, the Russians launched artillery attacks on the settlements of Kherson, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka in Kherson Oblast, and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Meanwhile, the Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front and assault actions on the Bakhmut front, causing the occupiers losses in manpower and military equipment and exhausting the Russians along the frontline.

During the day, the Defence Forces’ aircraft launched two attacks on clusters of the Russians.

Ukraine’s Rocket and Artillery Forces units struck an area of concentration of manpower, armament and military equipment, as well as three ammunition storages belonging to the Russians.

