Ukraine cannot be allowed to lose due to lack of money – US Treasury Secretary

Katerina Chernovol19:05, 20.11.23

The American minister noted that Ukraine is completely dependent on the assistance provided by its partners, including the United States.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that providing financial and military assistance to Ukraine is in the national interests of the United States. She emphasized the importance of supporting both Ukraine and Israel.

The official said this on CNBC , speaking about the prospects for US President Joe Biden’s $106 billion funding request. The minister noted that she could not predict the timing of approval of this assistance in Congress, but expressed hope that this would happen.

“It is extremely important that this assistance be provided to Ukraine and Israel. We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the battle on the domestic front because it does not have enough money to support teachers or first responders while it bravely fights on the battlefield “Yellen said.

The American minister noted that Ukraine “is completely dependent on this assistance.” She also recalled that European partners are providing 50 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine over the next four years. In turn, the IMF is providing $15 billion, and “they need us to contribute to this so that it is a package.”

Yellen added that if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allowed to win in Ukraine, his next target could be one of the United States’ NATO allies.

“This is a critical priority for the President, a critical priority for the national security of our country,” the US Treasury Secretary said.

Help to Ukraine from the USA

The United States has been unable to approve funding for Ukraine for several weeks now. On October 20, the US President submitted a request for the allocation of more than $100 billion, which includes funds for assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and other expenses. The lion’s share of these funds – about 60 billion – are earmarked specifically for supporting Ukraine. However, the request has not yet been approved.

Recently, the US Congress adopted a temporary budget for the country, which again did not provide money to support Ukraine. A number of media outlets wrote that legislators could approve funding before Christmas (December 25). Otherwise, the question will hang again due to the holidays.

