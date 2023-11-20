The occupation “administration” was evacuated on the Left Bank

The so-called “Aleshkin Military-Civil Administration,” created by the occupiers in the city of Oleshki on the Left Bank in the Kherson region, was evacuated on November 20 to the village of Velikie Kopani, 30 kilometers to the east.

The “administration” said that this was due to a “deteriorating security situation.”

Let us note that Ukrainian troops recently formed several bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, one of which is located at the Antonovsky Bridge near Oleshki.

Ten days ago, reports appeared that the Defense Forces managed to cut the road between Oleshki and Novaya Kakhovka.

