The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has put the Ukrainian singer, Eurovision winner Jamala on the wanted list.

08:15, November 20, 2023Source:

Mediazona

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation has put the Ukrainian singer of Crimean Tatar origin Susana Dzhamaladinova, known as Jamala, on the wanted list, Mediazona reports, citing data from the department’s database.

The search database does not indicate under which article of the Criminal Code the case was opened. According to the publication, the singer is accused of spreading “fakes” about the Russian army (Part 1 of Article 207.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), and she has been wanted since mid-October 2023.

In November, Jamala was arrested in absentia by a Russian court, writes Mediazona.

In 2016, Jamala, representing Ukraine, won the Eurovision Song Contest with the song “1944” about the deportation of the Crimean Tatars. The singer consistently publicly condemns the Russian annexation of Crimea.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...