Tears of Sorrow: “They promised not to touch their own, but they deceived”: Russian invaders are preparing to draft new “citizens”

20.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The Kremlin’s reluctance to announce a new wave of mobilization for the war in Ukraine did not become an obstacle to the recruitment of cannon fodder – it did not stop. Only now they are preparing to send newly-minted “citizens” – residents of the occupied part of Ukraine with Russian passports – into the trenches. And this is against the backdrop of promises that they will definitely not get to the front. It turned out according to the classics: promising does not mean getting married, only now the most valuable thing is at stake – life.

What is happening now in the occupation – read the material OBOZ.UA

Donetsk experience: one way ticket

In 2022, the occupied part of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions faced what was quickly dubbed “grave.” Then the occupation patrols literally grabbed men on the streets, threw them on a bus and took them to the military registration and enlistment office.

“It’s simply ridiculous to talk about any legality or illegality of what is happening on our reservation. They even grabbed first-year medical students. They and other “recruits” were only given camouflage and, at best, a “mosinka” and sent to the front,” said OBOZ’s interlocutor. UA in occupied Donetsk.

The man then lived in the Golden Ring area. Here, at the intersection of major roads, the occupiers carried out daily raids. This practice became so widespread that as a result, local residents (the male population) practically disappeared from the streets of Donetsk.

But raids began to take place in high-rise buildings as well. For example, in one of the high-rise buildings in the Mirny microdistrict, two occupiers blocked the doors to the entrance, and their accomplices began a door-to-door tour in the style of a mask show. “It was impossible not to open the door – they simply knocked it down. That’s how they took us into the ‘army,’” said the Donetsk resident.

Such raids and forced mobilization in the occupied part of Donbass have actually become a one-way ticket. Those who were unable to hide and avoid being sent to the front were almost guaranteed to return home in a coffin. If, of course, there was something to return.

“Funerals took place every day, or even dozens a day. Once bodies were brought to our house from the Kherson region – Donetsk residents were also sent there to fight. Probably, the Russians were counting on their motivation, since they lived for so many years under occupation. But it didn’t work out,” – shared by a Donetsk resident.

Everything goes according to plan

It is precisely the above-described “Donetsk experience” of forced mobilization that residents of the occupied part of the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions fear today. But although there are many similarities in what is happening today, there are still differences.

In the “freshly annexed” territories, the Russian occupiers act in this way: first they force them to receive Russian passports, then they hand over summonses, supposedly only for military registration, but in fact, in this way they are preparing a mobilization resource. Without announcing it publicly.

“Acquaintances who were waiting for Russia and were among the first to voluntarily receive Russian citizenship are now crying that their two sons are being prepared to be drafted into the army. Moreover, their godfather, the military commissar, told them in plain text that this is not just about military service. So now there are tears: how It’s like this – they promised not to touch their own, but they deceived them,” shared a resident of Melitopol.

As OBOZ.UA’s intelligence interlocutor said, another trick of the Russian occupiers for “quiet burial” is to announce “exercises” that in fact do not exist. “Candidates for cannon fodder are called and invited to appear at the military registration and enlistment office, supposedly to participate in exercises; in fact, a few days later they are sent to the front line. This practice is now very common in the occupied part of Donbass,” the officer shared.

The territories of the so-called “DPR” and “LPR”, which have been fairly “cleansed” after the previous forced mobilization, are experiencing a shortage of workers even among utility workers, in tire shops, etc. Nevertheless, today the occupiers, according to sources, are already preparing for a new round of raids and are going to limit the travel of local men to Russian territory. Burying is like that with music. Everyone.

https://war.obozrevatel.com/obeschali-ne-trogat-svoih-no-snova-obmanuli-rossijskie-zahvatchiki-gotovyat-oblavyi-na-okkupirovannoj-territorii.htm

Like this: Like Loading...