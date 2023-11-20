Russians have become twice as happy under Putin’s rule – survey

Vadim Khludzinsky17:33, 20.11.23

Just nine years ago, a quarter of Russians surveyed could call themselves happy with full confidence; ten years ago, every fifth person could call themselves happy.

Today, 8 out of 10 Russians (81%) can call themselves happy to one degree or another , including 37% who consider themselves happy and 44% who consider themselves rather happy. This is evidenced by the results of a monitoring survey conducted by the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion .

It is noted that since 2015, the level of happiness in Russia has remained consistently high, while the share of those who experience absolute happiness during this period has not fallen below 30%. For comparison: just nine years ago, a quarter of respondents could call themselves happy with full confidence (November 2014 – 25%), ten years ago – every fifth (September 2013 – 21%).

“In other words, no negative external factors during this period could break Russians or make them unhappy. … Russians in general are weakly prone to despondency: more than half believe that one should not fall into this state (55%), and only 3% Our fellow citizens, according to their own estimates, constantly despair, several times a month and more often – every eighth (12%),” sociologists note.

At the same time, according to them, as in the March measurement, Russians with a good level of well-being are more likely to feel happy this fall to one degree or another: the level of happiness in this group reaches a record 93% (versus 82% among the middle-income and 54% among Russians with poor financial situation).

According to the survey results, over the past six months, Russians’ belief that they are surrounded mostly by happy people has weakened somewhat – while in March of this year 42% thought so, then in October this share dropped to 36%. Almost every second person answered that there are approximately equal numbers of happy and unhappy people among their relatives and friends, while 14% notice more unhappy people.

“In general, the trend in Russians’ assessments can be described as follows: I am still happy, but the happy people around me have decreased a little. … Changes in public opinion did not affect the social index of happiness – as in March 2023, it was 57 p. . with a maximum of 90. Two years ago, in October 2021, the figure was noticeably lower – 51 p.,” the authors of the study summarize.

