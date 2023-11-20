Putin’s army near Avdeevka will be stopped by “liquid concrete” – Svitan

20.11.2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Russian occupation forces will continue assaults in the area of ​​Avdeevka, Kupyansk and Marinka, because they are focused on success and do not take losses into account. However, rains and “liquid concrete” – soaked black soil – can stop the enemy.

This opinion was expressed in an exclusive interview with OBOZ.UA by pilot-instructor, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military expert Roman Svitan . “This is not the coast, these are not the Azov steppes, this is the Donetsk black soil. If it starts to rain, it will simply be impossible to move there,” he said.

“They will calm down when “the abysses of heaven are opened” (a reference to the biblical book of Genesis, which describes the Flood – Ed.). And until that time they will move, regardless of the losses in manpower and equipment,” the colonel predicted.

In this context, Svitan noted that in these sectors of the front, contract soldiers predominate, rather than mobilized ones, who are characterized by increased motivation.

“This is not mobilization, this is a so-called contract army. These servicemen went to earn money by performing such tasks. Therefore, wave after wave, there will be constant attacks both in the Kupyansk direction and in the Donetsk direction – Marinka and Avdeevka,” the military expert warned.

“But as soon as serious rains begin, everything will calm down. It will be impossible to move through the black soil. 80 centimeters of black soil with water is liquid concrete. This is simply unrealistic,” he concluded.

As OBOZ.UA wrote, soldiers of the Shadow unit involved in the Avdiivka direction showed footage of fields covered with the bodies of liquidated Russian occupiers. The Shadow unit’s drone also recorded several units of enemy armored vehicles burned to the ground by Ukrainian artillery.

