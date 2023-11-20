Tecla Sqillaci

From FB page; We Stand By Ukraine

Nov 20, 2023

Oleksii Arestovych 👇 is reportedly preparing to run for the Ukrainian presidency, promising voters “peace” with Moscow. According to him, “the situation requires elections now” because postponing them would mean “usurping power”.

“We combine this with the failures on the front, to put it mildly he says in an interview with Meduza – and the harsh winter that awaits us (…) the people’s tiredness from the war, the lack of real prospects of victory for Ukraine and a The crisis of legitimacy – national and international – almost certainly means there will be elections one way or another.”

In January 2023, Arestovych, while serving as an advisor in the Office of the President of Ukraine, left Zelensky’s administration after a barrage of criticism he received for his claim that a Russian missile could hit a residential building in Dnipro only because it had been shot down by Ukrainian air defenses, a theme repeatedly presented by Russian propaganda.

Over the past year, Arestovych has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of Zelensky and his inner circle, taking positions that many in Ukraine consider pro-Russian. Now Arestovych suggests that Ukrainians participate in peace negotiations with Moscow.

Arestovich is likely a Russian agent who systematically creates “information bombs” to defend Russians and the Russian language in Ukrainian media.

….

Like this: Like Loading...