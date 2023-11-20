VERONICA PROKHORENKO14:09, 20.11.23

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow is interested in Russian sounding everywhere and will promote this at the state level.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, threatened “Russification” of all neighboring countries of the Russian Federation.

The official announced Moscow’s interest in promoting the Russian language at today’s 41st meeting of the Council by the heads of the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

During his speech, Lavrov emphasized that Russia intends to “impose” the Russian language by expanding educational programs, primarily in countries bordering the Russian Federation.

He also indicated that Russia will direct part of its efforts to ensure that labor migrants learn Russian.

“We are interested in promoting the position of the Russian language, first of all, in countries bordering Russia, as well as in expanding educational programs in Russian, with an eye, among other things, on training migrant workers,” he said.

