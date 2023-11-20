Last family photo in Mariupol on March 2, 2022

Yana Rudenko

Nov 20, 2023

In two weeks, the house was bombed, and the three girls in the photo were buried on the territory of the kindergarten opposite.

💔 This photo looks all too familiar, as I witnessed it with my own eyes. I am grateful that my parents were not with me.

𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 “𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧” 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐤𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐟𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐰) 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐰𝐚𝐫 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐬, 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐬.

Mariupol, a city that previously accommodated around 450,000 residents, the UN estimates that as much as 90% of its multi-story residential buildings have been damaged or completely destroyed.

How many 𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞? We don’t have the right to forget or give up. Our aim is Justice. Only Justice can ensure for us long-lasting Peace.

#StandWithUkraine #Justice

