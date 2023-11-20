Bradley IFVs and Leopard 2 Tanks Deployed to Defend Avdiivka

19 November, 2023

M2A2 Bradley of the 47th Mechanized Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region, June 2023. Photo credits: Serhii Nuzhnenko.

The Ukrainian command sent modern Western armored vehicles with Bradley and Leopard 2 to repel Russian attacks in the Avdiivka sector.

A Ukrainian soldier demonstrated combat work with the Leopard 2 in the Sniper Talks Telegram channel.

German tanks are defending Avdiivka in the village of Stepove, which Russian soldiers are trying to reach.

“The work of the Leopard tank crew was very professional, thanks to its mobility, the tank escaped direct enemy artillery fire,” the serviceman said.

U.S. Bradley infantry fighting vehicles are also used to defend the Avdiivka Coke Plant.

Recently, the Russian military tried to get close to the fence of the Coke Plant, but a Bradley IFV of the 47th Brigade helped repel the attack and ran over one of the invaders. A Bradley infantry fighting vehicle runs over a Russian soldier. November 2023. Ukraine. Frame from the DeepState video

In both cases, commanders who observed the battlefield from drones helped adjust armored vehicles’ combat performance.

In recent days, Russians have been actively trying to storm the plant and enter its territory, getting close to the fence of the Coke Plant.

Heavy fighting also continues in the industrial area near Avdiivka. The Russians are using tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, and infantry. The situation in the Avdiivka sector as of November 17, 2023 on the unofficial map of hostilities

According to analysts from DeepState, the invaders managed to break through some fortifications and continue to advance in the area, pushing Ukrainian forces into the private sector.

The spokesman for the joint press center of the Tauride Defense Forces, Oleksandr Shtupun, said that the Russian military command is replenishing “exhausted assault units.” Neutralized Russian infantry in the Avdiivka sector. November 2023. Ukraine. Footage from the video of the Omega unit

“If I were to roughly characterize the tactics used by Russian generals to use their subordinates, it would be ‘take a position or die,’” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...