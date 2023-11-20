Austin’s visit to Kyiv: the Pentagon spoke about the future of aid for Ukraine

Katerina Chernovol18:31, 20.11.23

It is known that supplies of long-range weapons and artillery ammunition will continue.

The US will be able to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine “at least for some time.” The Washington Post writes about this with reference to representatives of the Pentagon delegation, which, led by Lloyd Austin, visited Kiev on November 20.

It is known that supplies of long-range weapons (probably ATACMS missiles) and artillery ammunition will continue. At the same time, the Pentagon admitted that assistance to Ukraine is being allocated “in doses”, since the supply of available funds is decreasing.

The Biden administration has offered more than $60 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, as well as about $14 billion in funding for Israel as part of a massive additional package, but House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has resisted joint action on the two issues. Johnson sought to split the proposals and link aid to Israel with huge cuts to the Internal Revenue Service,” the authors of the material recalled.

Members of the Pentagon delegation note that Israel is almost not delaying assistance for Ukraine. They emphasized that “the two armies are faced with two different types of struggle.”

“There is some overlap. But where there is duplication in certain types of ammunition… there is no reduction in capabilities,” the WP source said.

At the same time, during the visit to Kiev, Pentagon officials hope to learn more about Ukraine’s strategy for the winter, “which marks a potential turning point in the counteroffensive, which has not led to the expected success in returning territories occupied by Russia,” the publication writes.

