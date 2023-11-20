“At any cost”: The Kremlin demanded that the regions suppress rallies of the wives of the mobilized

Yuri Kobzar19:25, 20.11.23

Putin is afraid that rallies of those dissatisfied with the war will spoil his beautiful picture of “general prosperity” before the elections.

The Kremlin is concerned about the threat from the movement of mobilized wives and fears that their activity could create a negative background for the so-called “presidential elections” in March 2024.

According to the publication Kommersant, which is moderately loyal to the Kremlin , a closed seminar was held over the weekend for regional officials on preparations for the “elections.” Among other things, Russian vice-governors were told about topics that “foreign ill-wishers” could use to “destabilize” the situation in Russia.

“Information risks include the sentiments of women whose loved ones are in the Northern Military District zone: it is necessary to be in contact with them, pay attention to their problems and help solve them,” Kommersant sources who attended the seminar said.

The opposition publication The Insider presents a slightly less benign picture. His source claims that Moscow constantly reminds governors that it is important to prevent any protests from the wives of those mobilized.

“The task is to stop the external protest at any cost. Persuade, promise, pay. Anything, as long as it doesn’t go out into the streets, in any quantity, even 50 people,” says the source.

Movement of wives mobilized in Russia

As UNIAN wrote, in Russia there is growing dissatisfaction on the part of relatives of soldiers who found themselves at the front in Ukraine as part of last year’s mobilization. The wives and mothers of the occupiers are demanding that they be returned home at least as part of temporary leave, or better yet, completely.

On November 7 in Moscow, two dozen women took advantage of a communist rally and came out with posters “It’s time for the mobilized to go home” and “No to indefinite mobilization.” The police quickly surrounded them, but, contrary to established tradition, they did not kick them.

After this, the wives of the occupiers tried to obtain permission to hold rallies in several more cities of Russia, but were refused everywhere. Among other things, the authorities cited Covid restrictions.

Only in Novosibirsk did the authorities approve the holding of the action. But with the condition that the rally will be held indoors and that participants will be allowed in upon presentation of a certificate stating that their relative went to kill Ukrainians.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...