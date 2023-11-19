Ukrainian defenders kill 1,190 Russians and destroy 13 Russian tanks

19 NOVEMBER 2023
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have killed 1,190 Russian invaders and destroyed 13 tanks and 25 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 19 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 318,570 (+1,190) military personnel
- 5,435 (+13) tanks
- 10,166 (+25) armoured combat vehicles
- 7,744 (+18) artillery systems
- 898 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 588 (+2) air defence systems
- 323 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 324 (+0) helicopters
- 5,755 (+29) tactical UAVs
- 1,563 (+0) cruise missiles
- 22 (+0) ships and boats
- 1 (+0) submarines
- 10,120 (+29) vehicles and tankers
- 1,096 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
One comment
Yet another good day’s work by the AFU!