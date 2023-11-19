Ukrainian defenders kill 1,190 Russians and destroy 13 Russian tanks

19 NOVEMBER 2023

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have killed 1,190 Russian invaders and destroyed 13 tanks and 25 armoured combat vehicles belonging to the Russians over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 19 November 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 318,570 (+1,190) military personnel

5,435 (+13) tanks

10,166 (+25) armoured combat vehicles

7,744 (+18) artillery systems

898 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

588 (+2) air defence systems

323 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

324 (+0) helicopters

5,755 (+29) tactical UAVs

1,563 (+0) cruise missiles

22 (+0) ships and boats

1 (+0) submarines

10,120 (+29) vehicles and tankers

1,096 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/11/19/7429396/

Like this: Like Loading...