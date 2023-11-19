The war in Ukraine opened the Pentagon’s eyes to the real needs of its army for shells

Yuri Kobzar21:32, 11/19/23

Now the United States is increasing the production of shells not only for supplies to Ukraine, but also to increase its own reserves.

The Pentagon is rethinking the US military’s need for artillery ammunition as it watches both sides of the war in Ukraine burn through them at an incredible rate.

According to Business Insider , the United States is now increasing the production of 155-mm artillery shells, not only to support Ukraine and Israel, but also in case of its own participation in a high-intensity conflict against a major military power.

“The [U.S. Army] is monitoring the war in Ukraine and how munitions are being used very closely to inform our decisions regarding munitions requirements,” Assistant Secretary of the Army for Logistics and Technology Douglas R. Bush explained to the publication.

In this context, the Pentagon aims to achieve production of 100,000 rounds per month by the end of 2025, up from the current 30,000 rounds per month.

Experts note that despite the important role of cruise missiles, combat drones and armored vehicles, it is artillery that has shown itself to be the backbone of both armies. It is not surprising that the Russians, despite the sanctions, are also trying to increase their production of shells and purchase them abroad.

“For the US, the constant shelling from both sides has apparently been an eye-opener, offering insight not only into how much artillery ammunition Ukraine needs to support its war effort, but also how much ammunition the US may need in the coming fight,” Business Insider writes.

The problem of shortage of ammunition at the front

As UNIAN wrote, the other day President Vladimir Zelensky complained that the war between Israel and Hamas had led to a slowdown in the supply of shells to Ukraine. According to the head of state, after the start of the war in the Middle East in Ukraine, the arsenal of shells, in particular 155 caliber, has decreased.

We also said that the military industry throughout Europe as a whole is not capable of meeting the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for artillery ammunition. To cover the annual needs of the Ukrainian army, at the current rate of production, Europeans will need up to 14 years .

