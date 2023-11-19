The Rock Star Who Saves Lives At the Front, In Between Jams with Bono — Taras Topolia

Taras Topolia has been serving as a medic on the front lines against the Russian invaders. But as lead man of the band Antytila, he’s also one of Ukraine’s top rock stars. He’s lived in two realities in wartime: caring for the wounded in terrifying situations and also joining the likes of Bono and U2 to sing in the Kyiv Metro.

With American Joe Lindsley, host of the Land of the Free podcast, Taras discusses the spirit of Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, the importance of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, and the role of music and creativity in a time of war.

Like this: Like Loading...