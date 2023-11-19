The Rock Star Who Saves Lives At the Front, In Between Jams with Bono — Taras Topolia

Taras Topolia has been serving as a medic on the front lines against the Russian invaders. But as lead man of the band Antytila, he’s also one of Ukraine’s top rock stars. He’s lived in two realities in wartime: caring for the wounded in terrifying situations and also joining the likes of Bono and U2 to sing in the Kyiv Metro.
With American Joe Lindsley, host of the Land of the Free podcast, Taras discusses the spirit of Ukraine before the full-scale invasion, the importance of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity, and the role of music and creativity in a time of war.
Taras Topolia: love this guy!
Joseph Lindsley rocks too!
I’d love to see Taras, his band and a whole host of Ukrainian stars performing at a huge Live Aid – type show.
I know they are waiting for the victory, but something; an interim, should be done next summer. Preparations should begin now.
Shows in Kyiv, London, NYC, LA etc would raise $billions.
Here’s a good bet for the US leg: Chicago!
I saw a clip from their July 4th show this year on YouTube and is was amazing the energy and feelgood atmosphere they can generate in their advanced years.
The “boys” are in their late 70’s now. Yes I know that only three of the original seven artists are still performing, but the carefully chosen contracted musos do a great job. The guy chosen to replace Peter Cetera’s unique tenor voice is himself in his late 60’s!
And Robert Lamm is as immaculate as ever:-
https://youtu.be/oOnxkObBFSM?si=w3K12M2cvF5uZoWg
If video link does not work, try entering:
Chicago July 4, 2023
Channel name : Frank Walker NY