The Moscow Times, Noted For Its English Coverage Of Russia, Is Declared ‘Foreign Agent’

November 17, 2023

The Russian Justice Ministry on November 17 added The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, to its list of “foreign agents.” The designation means increased financial scrutiny for those designated and requires them to prominently include the label on anything they publish. It was not immediately clear how the move would affect The Moscow Times, which moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for publishing anything that the government deems discredits the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.

https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-moscow-times-foreign-agent/32689473.html

Like this: Like Loading...