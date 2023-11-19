The mayor of Moscow announced a drone attack on the city: what is happening

11/19/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

On the night of Sunday, November 19, Russia complained about a new UAV attack on Moscow. An unknown drone was shot down in the Bogorodsky urban district of the Moscow region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the work of air defense. “There are no preliminary damages or casualties as a result of falling debris. Emergency services are on the scene,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Russian media reported that debris from the downed UAV fell on the Gorkovskoye Highway near the village of Monino and the city of Staraya Kupavna. Traffic on the highway was blocked.

“The road in that area is now blocked, there is a traffic jam in both directions. Initially, no cars or people were injured,” the Russians wrote.

The Russian Ministry of Defense traditionally blamed the “Kiev regime” for this attack. They noted that the UAV was shot down at about 1:00 local time.

As OBOZ.UA wrote, on the morning of November 14, explosions were heard in Kolomna near Moscow. The Russians reported a drone attack in the area of ​​the Mashinostroenie design bureau.

