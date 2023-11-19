Russia’s largest nuclear power plant was on fire (photo)

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya22:46, 11/19/23

The fire covered an area of ​​150 square meters.

On the night of Sunday, October 19, the engineering center of the Atommash plant burned in the Rostov region.

The official Telegam channel of the Volgodonsk administration reported that the fire occurred around 00:00. The fire covered an area of ​​150 square meters. “The fire has been extinguished. The causes are being clarified. There were no injuries. The production process has not been stopped,” the statement says.

Local public pages wrote at night that city residents noticed heavy smoke in the area of ​​the plant. Later, pictures of Emergency Ministry vehicles near the building appeared online.

Atommash is the largest Russian production association of nuclear power engineering. It is one of the main suppliers of equipment for enterprises in the nuclear industry, oil and gas complex and thermal energy.

Fires at Russian facilities: latest news

The other day it was reported online that a fire broke out on the territory of a military hospital in the Belgorod region. Local channels said it was caused by a short circuit in the wiring.

And in Krasnodar there was a large-scale fire on the territory of a military unit . Locals complained that neither firefighters nor paramedics arrived at the scene.

In September, it became known about a serious fire at a bitumen production plant in Bashkiria. It was then reported that an unused fuel oil pit had caught fire.

