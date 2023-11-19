18 november, 2023

Washington-based political scientist Andrey Piontkovsky believes that Russian leader Putin has long since accepted that Russia has become completely dependent on China.

He expressed this opinion on the Espreso TV channel.

“China was counting on a win-win situation with Russia. In the Middle East, it lost everything in its attempts to oppose the United States. With Russia, it had a win-win game. If Putin had succeeded in his aggression, Beijing would have gained Taiwan, with the United States completely discredited, and now it is actually getting Siberia. Defeat in the war has made Putin a vassal, and he is well aware of this. Putin’s speech in Beijing to Russian journalists was amazing: he was just like a pathetic vassal of Xi, telling with great reverence how Xi personally had lunch with him for several hours in his chamber,” Piontkovsky explained.

The political analyst stressed that Russia has long been completely dependent on China.

“And the next day, he proudly called himself Alexander Nevsky — the one who came to kiss the Mongol Khan’s boot to resist the West and not give his soul to the Western barbarians. Putin has already agreed that he is the ‘Nevsky of the 21st century’ who sold Russia to China,” he said.

On November 14, Xi Jinping arrived in the United States for the first time in 6 years.

On November 15, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in California at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

https://global.espreso.tv/putin-agreed-he-is-nevsky-of-the-21st-century-who-sold-russia-to-china-piontkovsky

